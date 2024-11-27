Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Disney+ Series Gets Earlier Premiere Date

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney+ one day earlier than originally planned. The first two episodes of the series will arrive on Monday, December 2nd. The change was announced with the release of a teaser trailer.

Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith star in the live-action adventure series geared towards children, which follows four children as they get lost in a galaxy far, far away. During their journey, they come across Jod Na Nawood, played by Law.

Disney+ teased the following about the upcoming series:

“Adventure waits for no one and that includes us. On December 2, at 6 p.m. PT, experience the two-episode premiere Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as an early gift for fans (like you!) who literally can’t wait to meet this new squad.

Created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford, the brand-new Star Wars story introduces a crew of murderous pirates in the era of the New Republic and six new characters – Jod (Jude Law), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and SM-33 (Nick Frost) – on a rollicking journey among the stars.

Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney+ December 2, with new weekly episodes every Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. PT on December 10.”

The new teaser trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Star Wars series on Disney+?