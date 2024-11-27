The Chosen: Season Five Teaser and Theatrical Release Dates Announced

The Chosen will return to theaters this spring with its fifth season. The season will cover the days leading up to the arrest of Jesus and the Last Supper. The season will stream in its entirety later and likely arrive on The CW in the fall.

Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Austin Reed Alleman, Alaa Safi, Luke Dimyan, Ivan Jasso, Amber Shana Williams, Elijah Alexander, Reza Diako, and David Amito star in the historical drama, which is a dramatization of the life of Jesus told through the eyes of his followers.

5&2 Studios shared the following about the season to come:

“The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But – instead of confronting Rome – he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.”

Creator Dallas Jenkins shared the following about the season:

“I’m possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we’ve done. Unfortunately, it’s not coming until March, but that’s because it’s such a huge season and requires a ton of work. But I’m so thrilled to show this first glimpse of it with the poster and the teaser and for our fans to celebrate it on Teal Tuesday.”

He teased more about what fans will see in season five to USA Today:

“We show you the joy of the worship and the triumph of Jesus coming in as the king of the Jews and the son of David. But we also take a moment – you see this in the teaser – to get inside Jesus’ head and know that it would have been bittersweet. He’s looking at people who are worshipping him, some of whom are going to turn on him, so he can never be fully appreciating and enjoying the excitement of the moment when he knows what’s coming in five days. Next season, we’ll give you the full gamut of his arrest and what happens over those next 24 hours.”

The Chosen will end with season seven. The Chosen arrives in theaters on March 27th with episodes released over several weeks. A television release date for The CW will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Chosen? Do you plan to watch season five?