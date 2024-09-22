The Chosen: Unscripted, Animated, and Live-Action Shows in the Works According to CW Series Creator

The Chosen is expected to run for seven seasons, but series creator Dallas Jenkins plans to expand his storytelling. A new animated series and three more live-action series following other Biblical characters are in the works.

An unscripted series hosted by Bear Grylls is also planned. According to Deadline, Jenkins is currently working on the fifth season of The Chosen.

Jenkins’s new live-action series plans include a “three-season series following Moses’ story, a limited series featuring the life of Joseph, and the next chapter following The Chosen with the Acts of the Apostles.”

As for the animated series, The Chosen Adventures is “a 14-episode animated series that follows 9-year-old Abby in the Galilean city of Capernaum, circa 30 CE. Inquisitive young Abby is bursting at the seams with questions and feels she doesn’t have the kinds of answers she’s looking for. When she and her best friend, Joshua, meet Jesus, will all that change?” The voice cast will include the cast from The Chosen (Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Brandon Potter, and George H. Xanthis.) as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Yvonne Orji, and Jordin Sparks.

Lastly, the unscripted series will feature six episodes and have Bear Grylls going into the wild with a different cast member each time. The following was revealed about the series:

The Chosen In the Wild with Bear Grylls is a six-episode unscripted adventure series, produced by The Natural Studios in association with Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios. In it, celebrity survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls (Running Wild with Bear Grylls) takes an immersive journey with the cast and creator of The Chosen, providing a unique exploration of the global hit series. In each episode, Grylls ventures into the wild with one cast member while exploring their personal stories and diving deeper into their own perspectives on the series and the characters they portray.

It is not known where these new shows will air at this time. The Chosen is currently airing its fourth season on The CW.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Chosen series? Are you planning to check out these new shows when they air?