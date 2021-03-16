Will Bishop and Pike get any rest in the third season of the Bulletproof TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bulletproof is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Bulletproof here.

A British police procedural that airs on The CW television network, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke. The series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who are best friends and work as British NCA detectives in London. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season three, they head to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day-jobs. They get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey takes them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.





