Bulletproof: Season Three Renewal for CW TV Series

Bishop and Pike will return for another case. The CW has picked up a “third season” of the British crime drama series which is comprised of three parts. Set in Cape Town, South Africa, it was filmed earlier this year for Sky and is expected to air in the UK and the United States at some point in 2021.

Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Lindsey Coulson, Jason Maza, David Elliot, Olivia Chenery, Lucie Shorthouse, Lee Ross, Vanessa Vanderpuye, and Jodie Campbell. Unfolding in London, the series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who work as undercover police detectives. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season two, Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of ‘cat and mouse’ with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the UK. Their chase for justice takes them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they risk everything to succeed.

The second season of Bulletproof averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 348,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 42% in viewership. Bulletproof was one of The CW’s lowest-rated TV shows of the summer.

