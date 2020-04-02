Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Bulletproof: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Bulletproof TV show on The CW: season 1 viewer votes (cancel renew season 2?)

(Sky UK / The CW)

Is the first season of the Bulletproof TV show on The CW criminally good or a crime against TV? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bulletproof is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Bulletproof season one episodes here. *Status Update Below

A CW crime comedy-drama which originated on Sky in UK, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Bulletproof TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should The CW cancel or renew Bulletproof for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Karen B.TracykydoKarene NagelTheresa Owens Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Karen B.
Reader
Karen B.

I truly enjoyed Bulletproof!!! Although it would’ve been nice if there were more than six episodes within the season. I was hooked after watching one episode but was bummed cause six shows just wasn’t enough, please keep em coming and make seasons longer, as this will increase ratings

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 20, 2020 3:02 am
Tracy
Reader
Tracy

I vote to definitely keep this show. Best cop show on TV right now. Brit shows are just so much better.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
December 4, 2019 1:48 pm
kydo
Reader
kydo

Reminds me of other US Buddy cop series But a UK version gives it a different taste which is why I watch it! Keep this on the CW!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 30, 2019 1:46 am
Karene Nagel
Reader
Karene Nagel

I think it the absolute best new show, or show period that’s on tv anywhere. It’s ratings just reflect that people haven’t found it yet on the CW. Six episodes was not nearly enough! Please keep Bulletproof coming. Pike and Bish are fabuluos & totally awesome together!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 20, 2019 10:41 pm
Theresa Owens
Reader
Theresa Owens

Throughly enjoyed it please renew. I enjoyed watching a cop show that does not have cussing in it and explicit sex senses. Just good police work catching criminals.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 16, 2019 5:10 pm
Carolyn Eslinger
Reader
Carolyn Eslinger

LOVE BULLETPROOF!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Please continue this show! It’s the best show on TV!!!! 10++++++++

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 11, 2019 11:52 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz