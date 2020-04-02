Is the first season of the Bulletproof TV show on The CW criminally good or a crime against TV? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bulletproof is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Bulletproof season one episodes here. *Status Update Below
A CW crime comedy-drama which originated on Sky in UK, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.
4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.
I truly enjoyed Bulletproof!!! Although it would’ve been nice if there were more than six episodes within the season. I was hooked after watching one episode but was bummed cause six shows just wasn’t enough, please keep em coming and make seasons longer, as this will increase ratings
I vote to definitely keep this show. Best cop show on TV right now. Brit shows are just so much better.
Reminds me of other US Buddy cop series But a UK version gives it a different taste which is why I watch it! Keep this on the CW!
I think it the absolute best new show, or show period that’s on tv anywhere. It’s ratings just reflect that people haven’t found it yet on the CW. Six episodes was not nearly enough! Please keep Bulletproof coming. Pike and Bish are fabuluos & totally awesome together!!!
Throughly enjoyed it please renew. I enjoyed watching a cop show that does not have cussing in it and explicit sex senses. Just good police work catching criminals.
LOVE BULLETPROOF!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Please continue this show! It’s the best show on TV!!!! 10++++++++