A CW crime comedy-drama which originated on Sky in UK, Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters, Noel Clarke, Christina Chong, Lashana Lynch, Mandeep Dhillon, David Elliot, Jason Maza, Caroline Goodall, Clarke Peters, and Lindsey Coulson. Unfolding in London’s East End, the story centers on Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) who work as undercover police. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond which finds its foundation in their moral code.





4/2 update: Bulletproof has been renewed for a second season.