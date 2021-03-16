Bulletproof: Season Three Ratings

The Bulletproof TV series originates in the UK and has already been renewed for a fourth season of eight episodes there. Will The CW continue to pick up new seasons of this crime comedy-drama series? Could Bulletproof be cancelled in America? Stay tuned.

Bulletproof stars Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke. The series centers on Aaron “Bish” Bishop (Clarke) and Ronald “Ronnie” Pike Jr (Walters) who are best friends and work as British NCA detectives in London. Although they are from vastly different backgrounds, these partners have a deep, brotherly bond that finds its foundation in their moral code. In season three, they head to South Africa in search of a much-needed vacation from their London day-jobs. They get swept up in the kidnapping of a young girl and they soon find themselves delving into the criminal underbelly of Cape Town. This tense, action-packed journey takes them from the lavish world of Cape Town’s elite, through the poverty-stricken townships, with danger around every corner. Bishop and Pike learn that not everyone with a badge can be trusted.

For comparisons: Season two of Bulletproof on The CW averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 348,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

