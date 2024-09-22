Zorro: TV Series for Reimagined Version of Classic Masked Hero in the Works at CBS

A new Zorro series is currently being developed. The masked hero could be headed to CBS, and word has it that the series could feature a female behind the mask.

This would not be the first time that the character created by Johnston McCulley in a 1919 novella would appear on the small screen. In addition to several movies, serials, books, and comics, Zorro has been the subject of three live-action series and four animated shows in the United States.

A dashing and masked vigilante, Zorro defends common people against tyrannical officials and other bad guys with the help of his rapier. His real identity is don Diego de la Vega, the son of a wealthy landowner in California.

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, his writer-director sister Rebecca Rodriguez, and Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate. are behind the plans for a new series with John Hlavin, who is set to help co-write the pilot. Deadline revealed the following about the series:

In this contemporary take, a young Latinx woman discovers that her long-deceased father was the legendary hero Zorro. She takes on his masked persona to defend the desperate citizens of her Austin, Texas community from the wealthy forces seeking to exploit them.

This is not the first time a Zorro series has been in the works. In recent years, both NBC and The CW have tried to bring their attempts to the small screen. A Zorro series is also in development at Disney+.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Zorro? Would you watch a new take on the classic series on CBS?