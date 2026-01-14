The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition: The CW to Air Event Series

Get ready to hit the road with Ian Zeiring. The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition will arrive on The CW in May with new episodes airing through mid-July.

Ziering will host the event series, which will follow a cross-country journey. The CW revealed the following about the series:

“As the nation approaches a historic convergence of milestones in 2026, The CW today announced THE GREAT AMERICAN ROAD RALLY: CELEBRITY EDITION, a new prime-time event series celebrating American culture, community, and connection.

Premiering Wednesday, May 13 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), the series will air weekly on The CW Network, culminating in a live two-hour finale on Wednesday, July 22 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The Rally is hosted by Ian Ziering, whose four-decade television career, cultural resonance, and deep connection to automotive culture make him a natural guide for this journey.

Set against a cross-country journey along iconic Route 66, THE GREAT AMERICAN ROAD RALLY: CELEBRITY EDITION blends competition, storytelling, and real-world impact as the country prepares to mark the 250th Anniversary of the United States, the 100th Anniversary of Route 66, and other defining cultural moments in 2026.

The series features ten celebrity-driven vehicles, each aligned with a charitable cause, embarking on a cross-country journey to raise awareness, drive fundraising, and activate local communities – transforming competition into contribution and the open road into a force for good.

Best known for his iconic roles across film and television, Ian Ziering is a lifelong car enthusiast and committed philanthropist with longstanding ties to charitable and community-based initiatives. As host, he leads viewers through America’s backroads and byways, celebrating the people, places, and causes that define the country’s past and present – while connecting legacy stories with a new generation of audiences.

More than a traditional competition series, THE GREAT AMERICAN ROAD RALLY: CELEBRITY EDITION is designed as a shared national experience – one with a clear beginning, a clear destination, and an open invitation for viewers across the country to engage along the way.

Additional details, including celebrity participants, community events, and opportunities for fan participation, will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Produced by 7 Bridges Media Group for The CW Network, THE GREAT AMERICAN ROAD RALLY: CELEBRITY EDITION represents a new kind of event television – one that honors the past, connects the present, and looks forward to what comes next.”