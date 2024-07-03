Bump: Season Five to End Australian Dramedy Series, Was Dropped by CW After Two Seasons

Bump is set to end in Australia. Production has just begun on the fifth and final season of the dramedy which aired for two seasons on CW. The American network dropped the dramedy series midway through season two but released the remaining episodes via its streaming app.

Starring Claudia Karvan, Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Angus Sampson, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, and Paula Garcia, Bump follows Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis, a 17-year-old teenager who becomes a mother unexpectedly.

Deadline revealed the following about the final season:

The final season will hint at the future for the lead characters, jumping between past and present, as they face the cancer diagnosis of Oly’s mother Angie (Claudia Karvan) and try to celebrate the joy of Oly’s second pregnancy. Stan is providing the audience with a chance to be an extra by providing 30-second videos explaining what they’d like to see happen in the final episodes.

