Cobra Kai: Season Six; Trailer and Photos Released by Netflix for Final Season

Cobra Kai returns with the first five episodes of the show’s sixth and final season later this month. Netflix has released a new trailer and new photos for the upcoming episodes. Five more episodes will be released in November, and the final five will arrive in 2025.

The Cobra Kai series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien and is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

It’s time to return to the dojo. The first five episodes of Cobra Kai S6 launch July 18, only on Netflix. With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024 with the first five episodes. Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024. The Finale Event comes in 2025.

The trailer and more photos for season six of Cobra Kai are below.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see Cobra Kai end next year?