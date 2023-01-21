Cobra Kai: Season Six; Karate Kid Sequel Series Renewed for Final Season by Netflix

The final showdown is coming. Netflix has renewed the Cobra Kai TV series for a sixth and final season. The streaming service has released a trailer for the final episodes, and the show’s creators have released a letter to viewers about the series’ conclusion. A premiere date will be announced in the future.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the Cobra Kai series is a sequel to The Karate Kid films. The show takes place over 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, with the continuation of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The fifth season’s cast also includes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, Griffin Santopietro, Yuji Okumoto, and Thomas Ian Griffith.

The series debuted in 2018 on YouTube Red. Three seasons were produced for that streaming service, but YouTube stopped producing scripted series before the third season was released. Netflix picked up season three and has renewed it for subsequent seasons.

Here’s the finals season announcement from Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg:

“Paradise at last… We made it.” — Lucille LaRussoWhen Daniel LaRusso arrived in the Valley with his mother in 1984, little did he know that his life was about to be forever changed. The same went for three young kids from New Jersey who hadn’t yet met one another. Daniel’s journey from bullied teen to underdog hero became an indelible part of our childhoods and something that we will always carry with us in our hearts. Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor. Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. it has also enabled us to play sensel, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted. Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fundam is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies. In the meantime, strap in for the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET. And let today be a celebration of all that’s come, as well as all that’s still left to be told. We couldn’t do it without you.

We made it.

Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.

