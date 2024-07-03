Industry: Season Three; HBO Teases Kit Harington’s Role in Trailer for High Finance Drama Series

Industry is returning to HBO next month for its third season, and a new trailer shows new addition Kit Harington. He plays Sir Henry Muck, the head of a green tech energy company.

The series stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji. Industry follows young graduates as they compete for jobs at a prestigious London investment bank.

Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button joined the cast for the eight-episode third season.

HBO revealed the following about season three:

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

The trailer for season three of Industry is below.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this drama? Are you excited about the return of this series?