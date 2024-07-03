The Sandman: Season Two; Nine Actors Joining Netflix Series Based on Neil Gaiman Comics

The Sandman is returning for its second season on Netflix , and nine cast additions have been revealed — Ruairi O’Connor, Indya Moore, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Freddie Fox, Laurence O’Fuarain, Clive Russell, Jack Gleeson, and Steve Coogan (photos below). The fantasy drama series, inspired by the Neil Gaiman comics, debuted in August 2022 and was renewed three months later.

The second season of The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. In the story, Morpheus (Sturridge) is the personification of dreams and one of the seven Endless. He was captured in an occult ritual in 1916 and was then held captive. After 106 years, Dream escapes and sets out to restore order to his realm of the Dreaming.

Executive producer Allan Heinberg teased the following about season two:

“In the next chapter of The Sandman, the King of Dreams will come face-to-face — and go toe-to-toe — with the formidable rulers of Hell, Asgard, Faerie, and the realms beyond.”

Executive producer Gaiman also revealed more about one of the new additions:

“Wanda began for me in 1988, because I had trans friends and was not seeing them reflected in the comics I was reading, so I resolved to create a trans woman in a mainstream comic, the first time that had happened. For over three decades, people have been telling me that she was an inspiration to them. I’m thrilled that, 35 years later, she’s on the screen in all her glory.”

Netflix revealed information about the roles the new additions will play in a press release.

Netflix today announced the following cast members & characters are joining the next sequence of stories of The Sandman: Ruairi O’Connor (he/him) is ORPHEUS, the poet, musician, and oracle, is the only child of Dream and the muse, Calliope (last seen in “The Sandman,” Episode 111). Orpheus is an idealistic, romantic, young man – and very much his father’s son – until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love. Freddie Fox (he/him) is LOKI, the god of chaos. Loki is a charming, seductive shapeshifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted. Clive Russell (he/him) is ODIN, the father of Thor, and blood-brother to Loki. He is a longtime ally of Dream’s, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök. Laurence O’Fuarain (he/him) is THOR, the storm god. With his hammer Mjollnir, Thor is brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites – for food and drink, for battle, and for sex. Ann Skelly (she/her) is NUALA and Douglas Booth (he/him) is CLURACAN, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie. Nuala and Cluracan are siblings who are opposites in every way. Nuala is responsible, empathetic, and principled. Cluracan is an impulsive rogue who lives for pleasure. They disagree about everything, except their devotion to one another. Jack Gleeson (he/him) is PUCK, a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement. He’s also the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Indya Moore (she/her) is WANDA, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. Wanda proves herself to be an indispensable guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world. Steve Coogan (he/him) is the voice of BARNABAS, the canine companion of the Endless’s prodigal brother. Barnabas is loyal and loving, but an outspoken cynic. He’s man’s best friend and man’s sharpest critic. Ruairi O’Connor, Indya Moore, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Freddie Fox, Laurence O’Fuarain, Clive Russell, Jack Gleeson, and Steve Coogan have officially joined the cast of The Sandman. Welcome to the Dreaming. pic.twitter.com/LSCZokBHBW — Netflix (@netflix) July 2, 2024

The premiere date for season two of The Sandman will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you seen this Netflix series? Are you looking forward to the second season?