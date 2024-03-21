Dead Boy Detectives: Netflix Releases Photos and Premiere Date for Series Based on Neil Gaiman Comics

Dead Boy Detectives finally has a premiere date. The new series, based on Neil Gaiman’s comics, will arrive in April, and viewers will return to the world first seen in Netflix’s The Sandman. Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz will act as co-showrunners for the series from Greg Berlanti. HBO Max first ordered the series, but it was moved to Netflix when it didn’t fit their lineup.

The supernatural drama follows a team of four, which consists of two ghosts and two humans, as they solve paranormal mysteries. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Yuyu Kitamura, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono, and Ruth Connell star in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.”

Dead Boy Detectives arrives on April 25th. Check out a teaser and more photos for the upcoming series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Netflix series next month?