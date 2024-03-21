Dr. Odyssey: ABC Orders Ryan Murphy Series Starring Joshua Jackson

Dr. Odyssey is headed to ABC. The network has ordered Ryan Murphy’s new medical drama for Fall 2024. Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) will star in and executive produce the drama.

Deadline reported that the series is set on a cruise and follows a man (Jackson) “whose charms help him get what he wants.” No other details about the series were revealed.

This new ABC series is Murphy’s second on the network. He is also behind 9-1-1, which moved to ABC for its seventh season after six seasons on FOX.

The premiere date for Dr. Odyssey will be announced later.

