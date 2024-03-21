Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Dr. Odyssey: ABC Orders Ryan Murphy Series Starring Joshua Jackson

by Regina Avalos,

Dr. Death TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Scott McDermott/Peacock)

Dr. Odyssey is headed to ABC. The network has ordered Ryan Murphy’s new medical drama for Fall 2024. Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) will star in and executive produce the drama.

Deadline reported that the series is set on a cruise and follows a man (Jackson) “whose charms help him get what he wants.” No other details about the series were revealed.

This new ABC series is Murphy’s second on the network. He is also behind 9-1-1, which moved to ABC for its seventh season after six seasons on FOX.

The premiere date for Dr. Odyssey will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new ABC series this fall?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x