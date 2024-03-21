The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Four Join Spin-Off Series Coming to The CW

The Librarians: The Next Chapter has filled out the rest of its cast. Callum McGowan, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq are joining Jessica Green and recurring cast member Christian Kane, who plays Jacob Stone in the original series.

The series follows a team that protects the world by keeping watch over some of its most dangerous artifacts. In the spin-off, a librarian from the past (McGowan) gets stuck in our time and needs a new team when he accidentally unleashes magic into the world.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“McGowan will play Vikram Chamberlin, The Librarian. Vikram was THE Librarian in 1847. A protean genius and swashbuckler, he broke the rules of The Library and accidentally transported himself to present-day Central Europe where he must lead a team of talented young people in securing magical artifacts from those who would abuse them. The question is, will Vikram keep his oath to the Library (and his new team) or will he attempt to travel back to his own time where unfinished business – and his heart – remain. Morris portrays Lysa Pascal, The Scientist. A brilliant polymath, Lysa holds advanced degrees in physics, mathematics, and engineering. Because of a childhood tragedy, she is obsessed with eliminating the unpredictable from life. Upon inheriting an ancient castle in Serbia, she comes into the orbit of Vikram and the Library. She joins his team to see if “magic” can be explained in scientific terms. There is also a deeper motive to her involvement…Vikram’s past may be the key to unraveling her own identity. Robinson is Connor Green, The Historian. Having lost a career in academia after claiming that magic does exist in the world, Connor became a fringe figure, posting his findings on the internet to an audience of conspiracy freaks. In addition to an encyclopedic knowledge of history and all things supernatural, Connor is an extreme athlete and parkour expert, having trained himself to get into…and out of…the secretive corners of the paranormal world. Connor’s involvement with Vikram is his chance to prove that he was right. Unfortunately, he is now forsworn from ever telling anyone what he knows. Loncq plays Elaine Astalot, The Caretaker. Elaine, a resident of Camelot in the days of King Arthur, is an immortal and caretaker of the Library. She has her hands full keeping Vikram and the rest of his team in their lanes, but never loses the keep-calm-and-carry-on attitude of a British landlady who’s pretty much seen it all in her fourteen centuries on the planet.”

The series will arrive on The CW this fall. The premiere date will be announced later.

