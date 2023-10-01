High Potential: ABC Delays Detective Drama Series Starring Kaitlin Olson

High Potential is not coming to ABC this season. The network has pushed back the detective drama to fall 2024, per THR. Inspired by the French series, Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), this new series is created by Drew Goddard.

Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes, the series follows a single mom who has an exceptional mind that allows her to solve crimes using unconventional methods.

ABC has decided to delay the series, which was its only pickup from the pilot season in May, to next season due to recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The writer’s strike has now ended, but the dual strikes have greatly impacted the television industry.

The premiere date for High Potential will be announced later.

What do you think? Were you planning to watch this new ABC series? Will you watch it once it arrives next fall?