7th Heaven: Reboot of Family Drama in the Works with Jessica Biel Producing

7th Heaven could be returning to the small screen. A reboot of the popular family drama is in the works, with Jessica Biel executive producing the series.

According to Deadline, Anthony Sparks will write the new series for CBS Studios. The series is in its early stages, so additional details will be revealed later.

The original 7th Heaven aired for 11 seasons on The WB and The CW before it ended. Biel, Stephen Collins, Catherine Hicks, Barry Watson David Gallagher, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman starred in the series, which followed a California minister and his large family.

What do you think? Will you watch this reboot if it happens?