Trivial Pursuit: Season Two Renewal; The CW Orders 30 Episodes of Game Show

Get ready to answer more trivia questions on The CW. Trivial Pursuit has been renewed for a second season with a 30-episode order. The first season of 13 episodes finished airing in December.

A game show based on the popular board game first published in 1981, the Trivial Pursuit series is hosted by LeVar Burton. The gameplay occurs on a giant version of the iconic Trivial Pursuit game board as contestants answer trivia questions to win wedges and points. In the first round of each game, three contestants accrue points by answering questions from the six Trivial Pursuit categories — Entertainment, Geography, Sports & Leisure, Science & Nature, History, and Art & Literature. At the end of the first round, the top two players move on to the next round. The contestant with the most points at the end of round two moves on to the Final Pursuit round and has a chance to win $20,000.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Trivial Pursuit averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 386,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The network has also renewed the Scrabble series for a second season of 30 episodes, but is replacing executive producer Raven-Symoné as host.

“We are excited to continue growing family game night on The CW by bringing a supersized order of 30 new episodes of both Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble to the network next year,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. “The one and only LeVar Burton is back as host for Trivial Pursuit, and we welcome superstar comedian Craig Ferguson to The CW family as the new host of Scrabble. We are also incredibly grateful and lucky that Raven-Symoné will continue to work with us as executive producer of the series.”

