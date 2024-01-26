Son of a Critch: Season Three Viewer Votes

Mark’s elementary school journey ends in the third season of the Son of a Critch TV show on CBC and The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Son of a Critch is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all the third season episodes of Son of a Critch here.

A coming-of-age comedy series airing on The CW, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. As season three begins, Mark starts ninth grade, his final year of elementary school.





