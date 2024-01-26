Son of a Critch: Season Three Ratings

Son of a Critch debuted in Canada in early 2022. The CW picked it up last year, ran through the preexisting two seasons, and partnered with Canada’s CBC for a third. Will the ratings be good enough for the networks to justify a fourth season renewal? Will the show’s storyline come to a natural close? Stay tuned.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. As season three begins, Mark starts ninth grade, his final year of elementary school.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Son of a Critch on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 329,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Son of a Critch TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?