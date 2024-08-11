Tracker: Season Two; CBS Actor Not Returning as Series Regular

Colter Shaw is losing a handler for season two. Per TV Line, Robin Weigert is not returning as a series regular, but it is unknown if she will be seen at all during season two or if she will appear as a recurring member of the cast.

Justin Hartley, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell star in the CBS series, which follows Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who uses his expert tracking skills to help people nationwide. Weigert played Teddi, one of his two handlers on the series.

Abby McEnany, who plays Teddi’s wife (and Colter Shaw’s fellow handler) Velma, will return for season two, and she will take on an interesting role during the season premiere, as teased by showrunner Elwood Reid.

Tracker returns to CBS on October 13th.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this exit? Are you planning to watch season two of this CBS series this fall?