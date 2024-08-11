Beyond Paradise: Season Three Production Begins on BritBox Drama Series

Filming has begun for season three of Beyond Paradise, which the BBC renewed in April. The series airs on Britbox for US viewers.

Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn, Felicity Montagu, and Barbara Flynn star in the series, which is a spin-off of Death in Paradise and follows Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Marshall) as he moves to the hometown of his wife and joins the small town’s police department.

BBC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Fan favorites Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi and Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn reprise their roles The cameras are rolling on the eagerly anticipated third season of BritBox’s hit crime drama, Beyond Paradise. Co-commissioned with BBC, the new series will deliver more intriguing puzzles for the beloved Shipton Abbott team to solve. Fans will also be thrilled to reunite with Humphrey and Martha, who nearly tied the knot last series, as they continue their heartfelt fostering journey. The third season will see the return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods, and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams. Jamie Bamber will also reprise his role as the charming Archie Hughes who is back following his departure from Shipton Abbott at the end of series one. Set against the idyllic backdrops of Devon and Cornwall, there are plenty of cases to keep the team on their toes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water. Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge. While Esther navigates a surprise encounter in her private life, a health scare for Anne stirs up painful memories, and Kelby embarks on a journey of personal growth. Winner of Best New Drama at this year’s TV Choice Awards in London, the series continues to be one of the UK’s most watched dramas. “We are delighted to be back in the beautiful South West, filming what promises to be our strongest series yet, packed full of mysteries, surprises, challenges and lots of heart,” said Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures. We love making the show and the audience response to it is fantastic, and it’s especially exciting to welcome back Jamie Bamber to Shipton Abbott- we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to.” Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group. Tony Jordan, Tim Key and Belinda Campbell are executive producers for Red Planet Pictures, Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, and Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Lindsay Hughes is producer. The first and second seasons of Beyond Paradise are available to watch now on BritBox in North America and Nordic markets and on iPlayer in the UK. Beyond Paradise is internationally distributed by BBC Studios, with series one and two successfully selling to nearly 135 territories worldwide to date.”

The premiere date for season three of the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Britbox series? Do you plan to watch season three?