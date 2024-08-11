Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Assisted Living: BET Sets Return Date for Sitcoms

Get ready for new seasons of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (season 11) and Assisted Living (season five) on BET. Both sitcoms are returning with brand-new episodes later this week.

LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam star in House of Payne, which follows the family as multiple generations all live under the same roof in Atlanta.

As for Assisted Living, David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck star in the series, which follows a family who returns home and buys a home for the elderly in the process.

BET revealed more about the series’ returns in a press release.

“It’s a BET family fun night affair! Hit series “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” come home to BET with back-to-back premieres airing Tuesday, August 13, starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. About “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” Season 11 airing on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her #HouseOfPayne In season eleven of Tyler Perry’s staple Comedy, “House of Payne,” the Payne family goes through more of life’s ups and downs and unexpected circumstances with grace and laughter while learning a host of life lessons. To start, Calvin, now a daily presence in Calvin Jr.’s life, is learning how to navigate raising a preteen who is testing the limits. Meanwhile, Calvin and Laura are on the outs, and he has no idea why. The only clue Laura left him is a “Dear John” letter that leaves him more clueless and confused. In his pursuit of answers, Calvin solicits help from the most unlikely source: Miranda. Soon, they both learn that Laura’s discontent revolves around the very person helping Calvin investigate. Episode #1101 – “Piece By Piece” premiers Tuesday, August 13 at 9 PM ET/PT – Calvin teams up with his ex-wife Miranda to get to the bottom of why Laura broke off their engagement, while also working with Ella to repair his relationship with Calvin Jr. Meanwhile, Curtis and Floyd attempt to get publicity for their BBQ sauce brand by hosting their own cooking show on TV… if only they can get out of their own way. About “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” Season 5 airing on Tuesdays at 9:30 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her #AssistedLivingBET Season five of Tyler Perry’s Situation Comedy… “Assisted Living,” returns to the Pleasant Days Assisted Living Facility with heartfelt moments, genuine connections, and more hilarity as the residents navigate and overcome challenges with things like parenting, dating, and mental and physical health. Family drama kicks off the season, with Jeremy facing some tough family decisions. First, Jeremy and Philip have a disagreement, and Jeremy responds with toughness. As a result, Philip decides to run away from home. When everyone notices he’s missing, they’re all thrown into a panic, and Jeremy starts to question his parenting skills and if he’s possibly being too hard on Philip. Episode #501 – “Tough Love” premieres Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 PM ET/PT- When Phillip makes a shocking decision, Jeremy rethinks the way he handled the recent argument between them. Everybody is worried about Phillip’s safety, and Jeremy wonders if his tough love did more harm than good. Mr. Brown goes through a breakup and turns to Anastasia to help make things right.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the returns of these BET comedies?