SEAL Team: Season Eight — Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Bravo team’s future looks uncertain. Has the SEAL Team TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SEAL Team, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A military drama series streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Beau Knapp, Raffi Barsoumian, and Dylan Walsh. Tyler Grey, Justin Melnick, Judd Lormand, Alona Tal, and Parisa Fakhri recur. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan for, and risk their lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. In season seven, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray’s shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment’s notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

SEAL Team is ending, so there won’t be an eighth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew an original like SEAL Team. However, in this case, Paramount+ has already announced season seven is the end. Could it be revived someday? I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news. Subscribe for free alerts on SEAL Team cancellation or renewal news.



SEAL Team Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you wish the SEAL Team TV show had been renewed for an eighth season or, is seven years enough for this Paramount+ series?