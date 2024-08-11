SEAL Team: Season Seven Viewer Votes

The missions of this crew are wining down in the seventh season of the SEAL Team TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SEAL Team is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is the end ). Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the seventh season episodes of SEAL Team here.

A Paramount+ military drama series, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Beau Knapp, Raffi Barsoumian, and Dylan Walsh. Tyler Grey, Justin Melnick, Judd Lormand, Alona Tal, and Parisa Fakhri recur. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan for, and risk their lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. In season seven, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray’s shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment’s notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.





