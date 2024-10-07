Joan: CW Moves Sophie Turner Drama to Fridays, Relocates Inside the NFL

CW is making a big move with its Wednesday night lineup. The network is moving its new limited series Joan to Friday nights and returning Inside the NFL to Wednesday nights following Sullivan’s Crossing.

Sophie Turner, Frank Dillane, Mia Millichamp-Long, Kirsty J. Curtis, Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Tomi May, Laura Aikman, and Alex Blake star in the series based on Joan Hannington’s novel. The series tells the story of a woman who becomes a jewel thief to build a life for herself and her six-year-old daughter.

The next episode of the six-episode series will air on Friday night, and CW released the following details:

“Joan (Sophie Turner) falls for Boisie (Frank Dillane) who recognizes her innate talent. She enjoys the spoils of crime in glamorous Spain, but faces scrutiny over her role as a mother (#102). The episode was written by Anna Symon and directed by Richard Laxton. The CW original airdate 10/9/2024.”

What do you think? Did you watch the premiere of Joan? Will you watch the series when it moves to Friday nights?