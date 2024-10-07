Catfish: The TV Show: Kamie Crawford Leaves MTV Reality Series After Six Years

Catfish: The TV Show is losing another host. Kamie Crawford announced her departure from the MTV reality series on her X account. Her last appearance on the series was on the July 16th episode.

According to Deadline, Crawford joined the series in 2018 after Max Joseph’s departure. She has worked alongside Nev Schulman since her arrival. It is not known when the MTV series will return. Schulman was recently seriously injured in a bike accident, and the series has not yet been renewed for a 10th season.

See part of Crawford’s message below.

“After six years of living my absolute dream working on Catfish – one of the most iconic shows in television history, it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure. When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish’s production department asking if I wanted to guest co-host two episodes of one of my favorite shows of all time, I never would’ve imagined the life, love memories and worldwide support that it would’ve awarded me. I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love – whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more. My mom has always taught me that, ‘people may not always remember what you said, but they’ll always remember how you made them feel.’ The outpouring of love that I receive on a daily basis from Catfish fans around the world lets me know that I have done what I’ve always intended on doing, which is to leave every room a little bit brighter, warmer and safer than when I entered.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MTV reality series? Are you sad about Crawford’s departure from the series? Are you hoping the series is renewed for season 10?