You’re Killing Me, Summerwater, Dead & Buried, The Island: Acorn TV Sets Series Premieres for “Murder Mystery May”

Acorn TV is making May mystery-filled with the release of four murder mystery series. You’re Killing Me, Summerwater, Dead & Buried, The Island, and more will arrive on the streaming service next month. A trailer teasing the May event has also been released.

Acorn TV shared the following about their May lineup:

“AMC Global Media’s Acorn TV, the leading streaming service for compelling international crime dramas and murder mysteries, revealed the lineup for its second annual Murder Mystery May, kicking off Friday, May 1, with new series premieres every week, a bingeable mystery every Monday and a killer film every Friday. The popular, month-long programming event celebrates the breadth of Acorn TV, showcasing the world’s best mysteries ranging from fan-favorite whodunits to quirky sleuths to diabolical thrillers — and it’s headlined by the highly anticipated new crime drama You’re Killing Me, starring and executive produced by the iconic Brooke Shields.

Acorn TV launched the inaugural Murder Mystery May event in 2025, garnering the platform’s highest-ever viewership and subscriber engagement with its robust roster of can’t miss programming. This year’s nonstop programming slate offers fresh mysteries each week including the premiere of new Scottish thriller Summerwater starring Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible 2, Crookhaven) and Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London), gripping Northern Ireland revenge drama Dead & Buried starring Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Serial Killer’s Wife) and Colin Morgan (Humans, Belfast), and award-winning Gaelic mystery The Island. Fans can also indulge in new episodes of long-running favorites, from The Brokenwood Mysteries and Murdoch Mysteries to a slew of thrilling films including The Best Offer starring Geoffery Rush and Jim Sturgess (Home Before Dark), Kaleidoscope starring Toby Jones (The Girl, Hijack), Anne Reid (Sandition) and Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers) and The Limehouse Golem starring Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually), Douglas Booth (The Sandman), Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon) and Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat).

Acorn TV’s Murder Mystery May will have subscribers sleuthing all month long with new episodes of popular and acclaimed series every Monday including:

Dead & Buried – New Series Premieres Monday, May 4

In this riveting psychological thriller, Cathy (Annabel Scholey, The Split, The Serial Killer’s Wife, The Salisbury Poisonings) unexpectedly encounters Michael (Colin Morgan, Humans, Belfast) – the man convicted in the brutal murder of her brother 20 years earlier. Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media uncovering a successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since his early release from prison. Retraumatized by her past, Cathy plans a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit. But as her obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur.

The Feud on Shelbury Drive – Season Finale on Monday, May 4

Emma (Jill Halfpenny, Humans, EastEnders) and John Barnett (Rupert Penry-Jones, Black Sails, The Strain), along with their daughter Beth, appear to live an idyllic life on Shelbury Drive; however, when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, friendships prove to be not quite as harmonious as they seem.

The Island – New Series Binge Premieres Monday, May 11

BAFTA-nominated Gaelic crime drama begins when Kat Crichton (Sorcha Groundsell), a young Family Liaison Officer, is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of the wife of a local tycoon at a remote island mansion. The murder investigation unravels on the island of Leis and Harris, from where Kat mysteriously fed ten years ago – revealing a tense, twisting story of lies, loss and long-buried secrets. *Gaelic and English languages

The Brokenwood Mysteries Season 12 – New Episodes Continue Every Monday Until the Season Finale on May 11

Detectives Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea), Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri) continue to grapple with the small town’s ever-growing murder rate. With the help of their unique pathologist, Dr. Gina Kadinsky (Cristina Ionda) and the town’s trusty locals, the team must employ unorthodox techniques to crack Brokenwood’s most bizarre and chilling murder investigation to date. From attempted alien abductions to a surfing priest with a dark history, a masquerade ball masking a death, a historical railway leading to a dead bride, a killer ukulele and a stolen family heirloom leaving blood on the hands of Ray and Trudy Neilson, this season’s murders once again capture the darkness, humor and eccentricity of New Zealand’s most lethal town.

You’re Killing Me – New Series Premieres Monday, May 18

Set in a quaint New England town, bestselling novelist, Allie (Brooke Shields) forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and podcaster Andi (Amalia Williamson, Sullivan’s Crossing), to find the killer of a close friend. Meanwhile, Jack (Tom Cavanagh, The Flash, Ed) is the new lead detective of the local Police Department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life.

Summerwater – New Series Premieres Monday, May 25

Based on Sarah Moss’s best-seller and set against Scottish loch-side cabins, the residents of Summerwater attempt to escape life’s problems in the serenity of isolation. However, far from a relaxing retreat, it turns out to be a mysterious all-knowing place where residents are confronted with their deepest desires and darkest truths. Starring Dougray Scott (The Crow Girl), Valene Kane (Gangs of London) and Anna Próchniak (Showtrial).

Murdoch Mysteries Season 19 – New Episodes Continue Every Monday

Set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson, Casino Jack, Baking All the Way) uses radical forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders. The new season will see a bevy of notable guest stars such as Sally Lindsay (The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Coronation Street), Amber Marshall (Heartland), Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, Fargo), musician Steven Page, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) and the return of Countess Luann de Lesseps, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. Cases this season include the murder of a fashion mogul that everyone had reason to kill; Murdoch participating in a game show that turns lethal; wild animal attacks in High Park; and a dangerous stand-off when customers are taken hostage at a roadside inn. Murdoch and Brackenreid (Thomas Craig, Coronation Street, The Paradise Club) even solve a murder with the help of famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley (Marshall), and while working another case, fight spies atop of a speeding train headed towards the nation’s capital.

In addition, viewers can explore new crime scenes from around the world every Monday with the Acorn TV debut of the following bingeable series:

The Murders – Full Series Binge Premieres May 4

Gritty Canadian police procedural follows rookie homicide detective Kate Jameson (Jessica Lucas, The Resident, Gotham) following her negligence in a fellow officer’s death and her search for redemption in investigations.

The Bridge – Full Series (S1-2) Binge Premieres May 18

The gritty crime drama based on the Danish/Swedish series follows detectives Sonya Cross Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds) and Marco Ruiz Demián Bichir (Let the Right One In) as they collaborate to catch a serial killer operating on both sides of the El Paso-Juárez border amid corruption and cartels. In season 2, starring and two detectives work together to take down a serial killer operating on both sides of the Texas-Chihuahua border.

Wisting – Full Series (S1-5) Binge Premieres May 25

Acclaimed Norwegian noir thriller centered on homicide detective William Wisting (Sven Nodin) as he tracks an American serial killer hiding in his community, with the help of an FBI agent (Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix).