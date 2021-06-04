Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15; CBC Series Officially Renewed for Super-Sized Season

Murdoch Mysteries has officially been renewed for season 15 by CBC. An earlier report teased the renewal, but there are now more details available. The 15th season will have 24 episodes, the show’s biggest order to date, and will feature a Christmas-themed installment. The 14th season had just 11 episodes, due to the pandemic.

CBC will begin airing season 15 on September 13th in Canada. The drama airs on Ovation in the United States and season 14 finished airing last month. It’s unknown when U.S. viewers will see the new episodes.

Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Thomas Craig, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch, Shanice Banton, Daniel Maslany, Arwen Humphreys, and Siobhan Murphy appear on the series follows a detective in Toronto.

The series started filming episodes for season 15 in Toronto last month. TVWise revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming season:

“The show’s fifteenth season opens with Detective Murdoch as he journeys to Montreal, seeking to find and protect his son, Harry, from the Black Hand gang; Brackenreid’s son has sprung loose from jail and is on the run after a murder at the Kingston Pen; Crabtree finds himself in a compromised situation as he tries to save Effie from her kidnappers; Violet Hart explores an interesting way to deal with her not-so-new husband; and Watts, still embroiled in an illicit affair, encounters a brand-new murder mystery.”

