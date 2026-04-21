Clarkson’s Farm: Season Five Premiere Date & First Photos Unveiled by Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm has its return date set. Prime Video has announced that season five of the reality series will arrive in June. The first photos for the Jeremy Clarkson series have also been released.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Hay-There! Series 5 Is On Its Way! Prime Video unveils first look images for Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 and confirms the UK Original Series will return on 3rd June The UK Original series will launch exclusively on Prime Video globally: Episodes 1-4 available 3rd June Episodes 5-6 available 10th June Episodes 7-8 available 17th June Prime Video has confirmed series 5 of Clarkson’s Farm will return exclusively to Prime Video on 3rd June, also revealing a first look at the highly anticipated fifth series. The first four episodes will launch exclusively on Prime Video on 3rd June, with two additional episodes released a week later on 10th June, followed by the final two episodes on 17th June. Clarkson’s Farm is back, and amidst a government budget that sends the UK farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly. But while the farm tries to go high-tech – resulting in Kaleb’s first ever trip abroad – even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge.”

As for the future of the reality series, it looks like viewers will see more of it. In May 2025, Clarkson said the series would go on hiatus after its fifth season, raising questions about its future.

However, he has now said the following earlier this year, according to Deadline:

“We’ll definitely do six – Amazon want to [do season six] and I want to. I’ve got a good idea for six. I said I’ll stop doing them when there are no more ideas. But I’ve got two quite good ones, so we’ll do six and then we’ll see.”

What do you think? Do you watch this Prime Video reality show? Will you watch season five?