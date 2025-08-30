The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season Three Trailer and Casting Released for Final Episodes of Prime Video Series

The Summer I Turned Pretty is ending soon, and Prime Video is teasing what’s next for Belly as the series comes to a close. A new trailer for the final three episodes of the series has been released.

Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills star in the series, which follows the love triangle between a girl and two brothers. The Jenny Han novel trilogy serves as the inspiration for the series.

As the series heads to the final three episodes, viewers will see Belly head to Paris after breaking off her engagement to Jeremiah on their wedding day after his brother Conrad confessed that he still loved her. While in Paris, Belly will make new friends. This means new additions to the cast.

Prime Video shared the following:

“Today, Prime Video debuted an end-of-season trailer as Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) says “bonjour” to a new beginning in Paris. In the series’ final three episodes, The Summer I Turned Pretty introduces a new group of characters who become key players in Belly’s Parisian journey. Joining the series in recurring roles are Corinna Brown (Heartstopper), Fernando Cattori (With You in the Future, Untamed Royals), Isaline Prevost Radeff (Ceux Qui Travaillent, Haute Mer), and Jahz Armando (Gangs of London).”

The trailer for the final episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty is below.

