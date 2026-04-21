Perfect Match: Season Four Premiere Date, Poster, and Cast Revealed for Netflix Dating Series

Perfect Match is returning for another season next month. Netflix announced the premiere date for the dating reality series with a new poster. The cast for season four has also been revealed.

Netflix shared the following about season four:

Reality stars from Love Is Blind, Age of Attraction, Love Island and more turn up the heat with more swaps, more sparks, and more drama. This season, the dating competition evolves to allow more singles to enter and stay in the house longer, giving late arrivals a real shot at finding their perfect match. But who will? Season four premieres May 13, only on Netflix. Alison Ogden, Building the Band

Ally Lewber, Vanderpump Rules

Brianna Balram, Too Hot to Handle & Battle Camp

Chris Dahlan, Age of Attraction

Danny Spongberg, Temptation Island

Dave Hand, Married at First Sight Australia

DeMari Davis, Too Hot to Handle

Hashim Moore, Temptation Island

Jimmy Presnell, Love Is Blind

Jimmy Sotos, Content Creator

Kassy Castillo, Love Island

Katherine LaPrell, Too Hot to Handle

Kayla Richart, Too Hot to Handle

Mackenzie Bellows, Squid Game: The Challenge

Marissa George, Love Is Blind

Natalie Cruz, Temptation Island

Nick Pellecchia, Million Dollar Secret

Sophie Willett, Love Is Blind UK

Weston Richey, Love Island

Yamen Sanders, Love Island & Temptation Island Perfect Match returns for its fourth season, bringing together some of the most famously single stars from Netflix’s unscripted series, alongside fan favorites from other hit shows, in a tropical paradise where romance and strategy collide. As connections form and relationships evolve, the most compatible couples gain power, stepping into the role of matchmaker by breaking up other pairs and inviting new singles into the house for dates. Will their choices lead to stronger connections or ignite chaos? In this high-stakes dating competition, hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

The poster and cast photo for season four are below.

What do you think? Do you watch this Netflix dating series? Will you watch season four?