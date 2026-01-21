Kennedy: Netflix Announces Additional Casting for Series About American Dynasty

Kennedy has announced the rest of its cast. Netflix ordered the series in October and announced that Michael Fassbender would star as the patriarch of the Kennedy family. He now has the rest of his family.

Laura Donnelly, Joshuah Melnick, Ben Miles, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Cole Doman, Nick Robinson, Lydia Peckham, and Imogen Poots have joined Fassbender in the series, inspired by the biography by Fredrik Logevall.

Introducing the cast of KENNEDY — a new drama series exploring the lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history. Michael Fassbender stars as Joe Kennedy Sr., Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr., and… pic.twitter.com/5J2xuqCzgC — Netflix (@netflix) January 20, 2026

The showrunner of the Netflix series, Sam Shaw, said the following about the period drama to Tudum:

“The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful. But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves. I’m thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

A premiere date for Kennedy will be announced later.

