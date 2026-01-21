Bait: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date & First Photos for Comedy Series

Bait is coming soon to Prime Video, and viewers are getting their first look at the comedy series. The streaming service has released a sneak peek and photos for the series.

Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan, Aasiya Shah, Weruche Opia, and Ritu Arya star in the series, which follows a struggling actor as he tries to make it big.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released the first-look images and special preview clip for the highly anticipated comedy series Bait, starring Riz Ahmed. All six-episodes will be available on March 25, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Bait stars Ahmed as Shah Latif, a struggling actor, whose last chance to hit it big comes in the form of an audition of a lifetime. The series follows him over the course of four wild days as his life spirals out of control and his family, ex-lover and the entire world weigh in on whether he is the right man for the job. The series also stars Guz Khan as “Zulfi,” Sheeba Chaddha as “Tahira,” Sajid Hasan as “Parvez,” Aasiya Shah as ‘Q,’ Weruche Opia as “Felicia,” and Ritu Arya as “Yasmin.” Bait is executive produced by Ahmed and Allie Moore for Left Handed, with Jake Fuller on behalf of Jax Media. Ben Karlin executive produces and serves as showrunner alongside Ahmed. The series is produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.”

More photos and a sneak peek of the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new comedy on Prime Video?