Young Sherlock: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date & Key Art for Guy Ritchie Series

Young Sherlock will arrive in March 2026, and Prime Video has released a trailer and key art to announce the premiere date of the new Guy Ritchie series.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Max Irons, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Zine Tseng, and Colin Firth star in the series, which follows the early days of the iconic detective.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released the tease art, teaser trailer and premiere date for Young Sherlock, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series) as Sherlock Holmes. This reimagining of the beloved detective, brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, charts the origin story of Sherlock Holmes in an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures. All eight episodes of the thrilling series will premiere on March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident. Previously announced cast members of Young Sherlock include Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech). Guy Ritchie directs the first two episodes and executive produces. The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.”

The trailer and key art for the series are below.

