Coldwater: Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for Andrew Lincoln Series

Coldwater is coming soon to Paramount+. The streaming service released a trailer to tease the January arrival date of the six-episode series.

Andrew Lincoln, Ewen Bremmer, Indira Varma, and Eve Myles star in the series, which follows a father who moves his family to a small Scottish town.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“Paramount+ today announced that COLDWATER, a gripping new psychological thriller starring Andrew Lincoln, will premiere Friday, January 9, 2026, exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes will drop weekly through the series finale on February 13, 2026. Created and written by David Ireland, COLDWATER follows stay-at-home dad John (Lincoln), who relocates his family from London to the remote Scottish town of Coldwater after a violent incident at a playground triggers a personal crisis. Once there, he’s welcomed by neighbor Tommy (Bremmer) – a charismatic local staple – until a series of unsettling events forces John to question who Tommy really is. The series is directed by Lee Haven-Jones and Andrew Cumming and features performances from Ewen Bremner, Indira Varma, and Eve Myles.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Paramount+ next month?