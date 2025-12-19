A Different World: Original Sitcom Stars to Reprise Roles in Netflix Sequel Series

The sequel to A Different World will have some familiar faces from the original series. According to Deadline, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell will reprise their roles from the original NBC series, which aired for six seasons.

Ten half-hour episodes are planned for the Netflix series, which will star Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Kennedi Reece. The series will follow the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne Wayne as she attends the same college her parents attended.

Felicia Pride and Debbie Allen shared the following statement about the original cast returning for the sequel:

“A Different World is back!!! YAY!! We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell! These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today. Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into A Different World. And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans. We can’t wait for lovers of the show to experience this new chapter as a real continuation of the legacy show, and we’re excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

