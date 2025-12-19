The Nowhere Man: Starz Acquires Action-Drama Series, Releases Premiere Date, Trailer & Poster

The Nowhere Man is headed to Starz. The cable network has acquired the action-drama series, which will arrive next month.

Bonko Khoza and Naturi Naughton-Lewis star in the series, which follows a former mercenary who is dragged back into the world he left behind after witnessing a crime.

Starz shared the following about the series:

“STARZ has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to “The Nowhere Man,” a thrilling six-part drama series starring Bonko Khoza (The Woman King) and Naturi Naughton-Lewis (“Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” Notorious). The series follows a tormented ex-mercenary, Lukas, who is drawn back into a world of violence after he witnesses a home invasion. It will be available to stream weekly on Fridays beginning January 16, 2026, only on the STARZ p and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. In “The Nowhere Man,” Lukas (Khoza), a former Special Forces mercenary crippled by PTSD, has turned his back on his violent past and is operating as a junk collector on the streets of Johannesburg. But when he witnesses a home invasion and intervenes, he is dragged back into the world he’s spent years trying to escape. To survive, he will have to come face-to-face with his demons and confront the dark secrets of his old life. “We’re thrilled to be reunited with Naturi, an extraordinary talent viewers know and love,” said Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Networks. “‘The Nowhere Man’ is a powerful addition to our action lineup, and with our audience eager for the next high-octane thrill ride, this show delivers.” “‘The Nowhere Man’ represents an exciting evolution for me as both an actress and executive producer, and I’m thrilled to have my company, Take Two Entertainment, as part of this incredible team. It’s especially meaningful to be reunited with my STARZ family to tell a bold, action-packed, globally relevant story. I can’t wait for audiences to dive in headfirst,” says Naughton-Lewis. “The Nowhere Man” expands on STARZ’s current lineup of action-packed originals, including “Power Book IV: Force,” which is currently airing its third and final season, with the highly-anticipated series finale on Friday, January 16; and the new series, “Spartacus: House of Ashur,” STARZ’s bold return to the bloody, sexy, drama-filled world of “Spartacus,” with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays. “The Nowhere Man” was filmed on location in South Africa and created by Motion Story and produced by Phillip Wolmarans and Nick Keulemans. Fred Wolmarans and Gareth Crocker directed, with Crocker serving as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Chris Lawrance, Colleen Lawrance, Sean Mik’ael Butler, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Two Lewis.”

The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on Starz when it arrives next month?