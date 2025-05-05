BMF: Season Four; Starz Releases Trailer Including New Cast Member Michael Chiklis

BMF is returning soon with its fourth season, and viewers are getting a look at what is to come on the series, including their first look at one of the new faces joining the cast.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony star in the series, which follows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), and their rise to power during the 1980s and 1990s.

Starz shared the following about season four:

“STARZ debuts the high-octane trailer and accompanying key art for the upcoming fourth season of its hit crime and family drama, “BMF,” which returns Friday, June 6, with all-new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app. The explosive trailer teases the feud brewing between the drug organization’s leaders and brothers – Meech and Terry Flenory, as they launch their own music label in the Atlanta hip-hop scene and expand the business into new national territories during the 1990s. Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis (“The Shield,” Fantastic Four) becomes the latest notable cast addition, portraying DEA “Agent Taylor,” a no nonsense cop who assists in the pursuit of BMF, while adding to Meech and Terry’s growing list of enemies.. The trailer also reveals the shocking return of Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “Supacell”) as “Lamar,” the brothers’ arch nemesis who became a drug addict at the end season two, alongside Donnell Rawlings (Spider-Man 2, “Chappelle’s Show”) as Lamar’s comedic cousin, “Alvin.” Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is played by his real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr. (“Euphoria”), and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory is portrayed by **Da’Vinchi **(“All American,” “Grown-ish”). This season, the brothers must overcome insurmountable obstacles — from the growing police presence to their revenge-driven oldest rival, it’s hard to trust anyone… even each other. As the pressure and tension mount, it leads to explosive conflict and resentment between the brothers. Additionally, STARZ released the key art for season four, showcasing the split of the brothers’ journey this season as they rapidly expand their empire. “BMF” season four will air weekly on all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on the linear platform on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.”

The trailer for season four of BMF is below.

