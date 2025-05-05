Wylde Pak: Nickelodeon Unveils Additional Casting, Trailer and Poster for New Animated Series

Wylde Pak is coming soon to Nickelodeon. The new animated series will premiere next month, and the network has released a new poster and trailer teasing the series.

The series follows the blending of a multigenerational and multicultural family. Nickelodeon shared more about the series in a press release.

“A new living situation spells laughs, adventure and growth in Nickelodeon’s original 2D-animated series, Wylde Pak, premiering on Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) in the U.S. and later this year internationally. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Wylde Pak explores the dynamics of a multigenerational and multicultural blended family as half siblings Lily and Jack learn to navigate new family dynamics under one roof for the first time.

In the half-hour premiere episode, “Best Summer Ever?,” Jack and Lily are half-siblings living on opposite ends of the world – until Jack shows up on Lily’s doorstep for the summer. Their arguing sends the family’s new grooming trailer careening through town and they must save their family’s livelihood and Halmoni, who is stuck inside.

Nickelodeon today also revealed the trailer, key art, and additional voice cast members including Gillian Jacobs (The Bear) as Alice Kelly, Jack’s biological mom and a world-renowned documentarian taking on adventures abroad and Jon Glaser (Running Point) as Chuck, the family’s happy-go-lucky and eccentric neighbor who always seems to know a guy.

Wylde Pak follows half-siblings Jack and Lily as they are pushed outside their comfort zones and learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks, all while helping run the family’s pet grooming and boarding business. With guidance from their parents and grandmother, the two will learn about each other’s previously separate lives, blended identity, vibrant culture, and the importance of family.

Wylde Pak stars previously announced Nikki Castillo (K.C. Undercover) as the voice of Lily Pak, a competitive and fun-loving 11-year-old, and Benjamin Plessala (SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run) as Jack Wylde, Lily’s 13-year-old adventurous half-brother who just came into town for the summer. Additional voices include Ben Pronsky (The Loud House) as William Wylde, Jack and Lily’s fun-loving dad, Jee Young Han (Unprisoned) as the voice of Min-Ju Pak, Lily’s energetic mom and Jack’s stepmom, and Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) as the voice of Halmoni, Min’s unpredictable mom, and Lily and Jack’s caring yet stubborn grandma.

Wylde Pak is co-created by Paul Watling (The Tiger’s Apprentice) and Kyle Marshall (The Loud House), who both serve as executive producers alongside Seonna Hong (The Wild Robot) and Conrad Vernon (Shrek). Development and production are overseen by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, and Daniel Wineman, Vice President of Original Animation Development. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”