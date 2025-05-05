All American: Season Eight; CW Series Showrunner Remains Hopeful for a 2025-26 Renewal

All American will air its season seven finale on The CW later tonight, and the woman at the helm of the series is hopeful that it will be renewed for an eighth season. She is already working on things as if the series will be renewed.

Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Nathaniel McIntyre, Osy Ikhile, Antonio J. Bell, Alexis Chikaeze, and Kareem Grimes star in the series, which shifted its focus to a new set of teens navigating their lives in high school and football.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said the following about the series, according to Deadline:

“I believe in unicorns and rainbows and gummy bears and all things happy. So, I am optimistic for Season 8, and I’m moving forward and planning as though we have one, because if I don’t, we won’t be ready in time when we get it. We have so many stories we still have yet to tell and have such an infusion of wonderful energy and pathways with this new generation that we’re excited to put pen to paper and fingers to keyboard and are keeping our fingers and toes crossed that we get another season to do that. By the way, shout out to the All American fans who we know were nervous with us bringing in a new generation and have been so wonderfully engaged in this new season, and that has made all the difference to know that they’ve enjoyed the ride and are enjoying taking the ride with us, and are feeling this new energy in this new season.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this restart of All American in season seven? Do you want to see an eighth season of this CW series?