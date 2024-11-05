The Wranglers: Cancelled; The CW Pulls Dude Ranch Reality Series

The sun is setting early on The CW‘s Western-themed series. The network has pulled The Wranglers off the Monday night schedule after just three episodes.

A cowboy reality series, The Wranglers TV show follows the lives of young staff members working at the Circle Bar Dude ranch in Montana. In this cowboy paradise, guests escape their fast-paced lives and experience the true American West. The ranch staff members (known as “wranglers”) work tirelessly to cater to the needs of their demanding clients. Meanwhile, they’re also juggling their personal lives and the inherent drama from living and working with a group of attractive and independent cowboys and cowgirls. The staff has a “work hard, play hard” mentality. The co-eds are responsible professionals by day but retreat to their 20-something-year-old selves and lose all inhibitions by night. It’s a tricky balance as the wranglers navigate their personal and professional lives at this remote resort nestled in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of The Wranglers averages a meager 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 158,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The first season is comprised of eight episodes. Three installments have aired and the network has released the five remaining episodes on The CW app. The show was billed as a limited series, and the low ratings appear to have ensured there won’t be a second season.

