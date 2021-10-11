Killer Camp: Season Two Ratings

The first season of Killer Camp, which was imported from the UK, drew pretty low ratings for The CW. The horror series was renewed with the network commissioning a season of its own. Will more people tune in this time around? Could it become a hit? Will Killer Camp be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A reality series with a scary whodunnit twist, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s. Camp Counselor Bobby (host Bobby Mair) welcomes a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers to Camp Pleasant. They’re ready for fun but are quickly reminded that not everyone will survive. After all, one of them is a killer who will engage the help of homicidal Handyman Bruce to kill their new friends, one by one. The campmates are immediately thrown into several challenges to try to bank cash for their prize fund or, to win immunity. All the while, the killer among them tries to sabotage the games. As campers are “killed” by Bruce in humorous and grisly ways, the survivors work to expose the killer among them for a piece of the $50,000 cash prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Killer Camp on The CW averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 434,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



