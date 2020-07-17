Vulture Watch

Should Bruce the handyman return for more mayhem? Has the Killer Camp TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Killer Camp, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s. On the show, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they aren’t actually going on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp. Instead, they’re participating in a horror whodunnit called Killer Camp. Each night someone from the group will be “murdered” and the remaining players must determine who amongst them is the secret murderer. The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being “killed” and therefore, eliminated from the contest. The murderer bumps off fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious, and inventive ways. Meanwhile, it’s the job of the remaining platers to figure out who is responsible before it’s too late. The killer eliminates an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman aka Bruce, who actually executes the bloody and humorous death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair hosts the program as Camp Counselor. The series originated on ITV2 in the UK.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Killer Camp averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 483,000 viewers. Find out how Killer Camp stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 17, 2020, Killer Camp has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Killer Camp for season two? This series aired on ITV2 in the UK in Fall 2019 so it likely doesn’t cost The CW much to air. Given that part of the concept is to initially keep the true nature of the series a secret from contestants, it seems like this show is a one-and-done kinda show. ITV2 may order a second season but, given the ratings, I can’t imagine that The CW is itching for more. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Killer Camp cancellation or renewal news.



Killer Camp Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Killer Camp‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Killer Camp TV show will be renewed for a second season?