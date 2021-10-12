Killer Camp: Season Three? Has the CW Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will Handyman Bruce soon be out of a job? Has the Killer Camp TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Killer Camp, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s. Camp Counselor Bobby (host Bobby Mair) welcomes a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers to Camp Pleasant. They’re ready for fun but are quickly reminded that not everyone will survive. After all, one of them is a killer who will engage the help of homicidal Handyman Bruce to kill their new friends, one by one. The campmates are immediately thrown into several challenges to try to bank cash for their prize fund or, to win immunity. All the while, the killer among them tries to sabotage the games. As campers are “killed” by Bruce in humorous and grisly ways, the survivors work to expose the killer among them for a piece of the $50,000 cash prize.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Killer Camp averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 155,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 62% in the demo and down by 64% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Killer Camp stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 12, 2021, Killer Camp has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Killer Camp for season three? The network is scheduling all seven nights this season so, to no surprise, the programmers are using unscripted shows to fill some timeslots. For its first season, the network ran episodes created for ITV in the UK. The ratings weren’t very good but the CW programmers decided to give it another go and commissioned a second season. The ratings are still low but The CW’s business model depends less on traditional ratings than the other networks’. There doesn’t seem to be much reason to renew Killer Camp for a third season but, The CW has renewed low-rated shows before. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Killer Camp cancellation or renewal news.



Killer Camp Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Killer Camp‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Killer Camp TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?