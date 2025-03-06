Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Four Renewal and Season Three Premiere Date Revealed by Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution is not going anywhere anytime soon. Paramount+ has renewed the series for a fourth season while announcing the premiere date for season three. The series will return to the streaming service with new episodes in May.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in the sequel series, which follows the profilers from the BAU of the FBI. Season three will feature the return of original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ renewal and its upcoming season:

“Season 3 of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and RJ Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.”

The premiere date for season four of the Paramount+ series will be announced later. Season three arrives on May 8th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this crime drama? Do you plan to watch the upcoming seasons on Paramount+?