Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season Seven Trailer Released for Netflix Series

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is returning soon for its seventh season, and fans are getting a look at the behind-the-scenes action ahead of the series. Netflix has released a trailer teasing the series’ return. The 10-episode season arrives on Friday.

Netflix shared the following about the season:

“Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage as we follow new team lineups, management takedowns, fierce friendships and bitter rivalries of another high-octane season on the Formula 1 circuit. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.”

The trailer for season seven is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix? Do you plan to watch season seven?