Side Quest: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Mythic Quest Anthology Spin-Off Series

Side Quest will arrive on Apple TV+ following the end of season four of Mythic Quest, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the spin-off series.

Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, and Shalita Grant will appear in the spin-off series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the spin-off series:

“Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the all-new anthology series “Side Quest,” hailing from the same team behind the beloved, acclaimed office comedy “Mythic Quest.” Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, March 26 on Apple TV+, all four episodes of “Side Quest” will debut alongside the season four finale of “Mythic Quest.” An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, player and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.”

The trailer for Side Quest is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Apple TV+ series later this month?